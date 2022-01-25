Caffeine lovers — this one's for you. Starbucks is rolling out a new drink that'll keep you awake, but it doesn’t contain espresso.

The coffee chain is releasing a line of fruit-flavored energy drinks equipped with 160 milligrams of caffeine, slightly more than what you'll get in a grande-sized Starbucks latte.

The drinks were released Tuesday and can be found at grocery stores, convenience stores and gas stations, according to Starbucks.

The BAYA energy drinks are made with caffeine found “naturally in coffee fruit,” Starbucks says. The drinks also contains vitamin C for immune support.

The drinks come in three flavors – mango guava, raspberry lime and pineapple passionfruit.

At just $2.89 per can, the drinks will leave a smaller dent in your wallet compared to coffee, which can cost upwards of $5 nowadays.

