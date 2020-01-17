impeachment

Starr, Dershowitz Expected to Join Trump Impeachment Defense Team

The president's team will be led by White House counsel Pat Cippolone and Trump's personal lawyer Jay Sekulow.

Former independent counsel Ken Starr and famed defense attorney Alan Dershowitz are expected to join President Donald Trump's legal defense team for the Senate impeachment trial, according to a source familiar with the matter, NBC News reports.

Also expected to join the team is Robert Ray, who succeeded Starr as Clinton special counsel.

The president's team will be led by White House counsel Pat Cippolone and Trump's personal lawyer Jay Sekulow.

