State Capitol building evacuated due to unspecified threat

California's state Capitol building in Sacramento was evacuated Friday morning after a threat was made, according to a report from KCRA, citing a message from a Senate staffer.

The message was sent to the station before 9 a.m. and said law enforcement was trying to determine if the threat was credible, KCRA reported. The California Highway Patrol said the threat was sent via email.

Lawmakers and other Capitol staffers evacuated the main building, the O Street Building and the Legislative Office Building out of an abundance of caution, the station reported.

Staffers were instructed to work remotely until further notice, KCRA reported.

The Legislature returned to Sacramento earlier this week to swear in new members and kick off a special session, but the majority of them left for their home districts Friday. Gov. Gavin Newsom was in Los Angeles for a Democratic Governors Association event.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.