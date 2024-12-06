Sacramento

State Capitol building evacuated due to unspecified threat

CHP found no evidence of a threat at the Capitol but continued to search nearby buildings

By Stephen Ellison

NBC Universal, Inc.

California's state Capitol building in Sacramento was evacuated Friday morning after a threat was made, according to a report from KCRA, citing a message from a Senate staffer.

The message was sent to the station before 9 a.m. and said law enforcement was trying to determine if the threat was credible, KCRA reported. The California Highway Patrol said the threat was sent via email.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Lawmakers and other Capitol staffers evacuated the main building, the O Street Building and the Legislative Office Building out of an abundance of caution, the station reported.

Staffers were instructed to work remotely until further notice, KCRA reported.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The Legislature returned to Sacramento earlier this week to swear in new members and kick off a special session, but the majority of them left for their home districts Friday. Gov. Gavin Newsom was in Los Angeles for a Democratic Governors Association event.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article tagged under:

SacramentoCalifornia
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us