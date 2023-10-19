state department

State Department issues worldwide caution advisory to US citizens

By Daniella Silva | NBC News

NBC Universal, Inc.

The State Department issued a worldwide caution advisory Thursday, due to “increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests."

Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and subsequent protests, the State Department is urging Americans to be on high alert if traveling anywhere abroad.

U.S. citizens should stay vigilant in tourist locations, follow the department on social media and enroll in its Smart Traveler Enrollment Program to receive alerts and make those citizens easier to locate during an emergency overseas.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Earlier in the week, the State Department raised its travel advisory alert to Lebanon and warned U.S. citizens not to travel to the country due to "the unpredictable security situation related to rocket, missile and artillery exchanges between Israel and Hezbollah or other armed militant factions."

The State Department has directed U.S. citizens who are looking for help departing Israel, the West Bank, Gaza and Lebanon to fill out a crisis intake form.

This article tagged under:

state department
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us