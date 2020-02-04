State of the Union: GOP Cheers Trump, Pelosi Rips Up Speech

At the conclusion of President Donald Trump's State of the Union address, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made her feelings known about what she had just heard.
She stood and ripped up a copy of the speech.
As Pelosi left the House floor, she was asked what she thought of the speech. She said, “I tore it up,” NBC News reported.
When asked why she tore it up, she said: "because it was the courteous thing to do considering the alternative."
A short time later, the White House responded on Twitter, listing some of the issues and people embodied in the speech.
Other Republican leaders called out Pelosi for tearing up the speech.
South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham tweeted: "Tearing the speech up is not going to tear up the accomplishments of this President."
“This speech was about American heroes and American workers. She decided THAT was worth literally tearing apart,” tweeted Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the Republican vote-counter.
At Trump's address, sandwiched between Monday's chaotic Iowa primary caucuses and Wednesday's Senate impeachment vote that's sure to acquit him of wrongdoing, high divisiveness was on display. Not just in Pelosi's dramatic gesture, but in Republican lawmakers' raucous chants of "Four more years! Four more years!"
Some House Democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, chose not to attend the event at all.
"After much deliberation, I have decided that I will not use my presence at a state ceremony to normalize Trump’s lawless conduct & subversion of the Constitution," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. "None of this is normal, and I will not legitimize it."
Other Democratic lawmakers did attend but stood and left as Trump spoke, tweeting their principles on their way out.
"I left the #SOTU after Trump -- a draft dodger who has mocked Sen. John McCain, Gold Star families, and soldiers with traumatic brain injury -- started talking about the good he has done for our military," Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts tweeted.
Sen. Cory Booker of N.J. walked out of the speech, later tweeting the address was "more of the toxic division that we've become accustomed to."
As Speaker of the House, Pelosi sat directly behind the president throughout the duration of the address. When Trump first arrived, Pelosi went to shake his hand, but the president didn't extend his hand to her. Although it's unclear if he saw her gesture or not, Pelosi tweeted later Tuesday night: "Democrats will never stop extending the hand of friendship to get the job done #ForThePeople."
Republicans, on the other hand, cheered the president and his accomplishments following his speech.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky tweeted his response to the address, writing "the state of our union is strong."
Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski also tweeted a video of her response, saying "the past few months have been painfully polarizing in the Congress, and across much of the country. But tonight we saw reminders of why we should have hope for our nation."
There were several other divisive moments in the president's address Tuesday night.
Midway through his speech, Trump awarded conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh a Presidential Medal of Freedom for "the millions of people a day that you speak to and inspire and all the incredible work that you have done for charity." Trump's move received a glum reception from House Democrats.
U.S. & World
News from around the country and around the globe
As Trump spoke of protecting Second Amendment rights, Fred Guttenberg, a gun reform activist whose daughter Jamie was killed in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., spoke out against the president. He was then escorted out of the House chamber.
One of the only bipartisan moments of the evening appeared to be when everyone in the House chamber stood and applauded guest Juan Guaidó, the Venezuelan opposition leader trying to oust President Nicolás Maduro.