Mexico

State Security Chief Among 5 Dead in Mexico Helicopter Crash Caught on Video

The state public security helicopter crashed early Thursday morning near a hospital in Jesús María, Aguascalientes, killing state security chief Porfirio Sánchez Mendoza and four others.

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Five people, including the top security official for the central Mexico state of Aguascalientes, died in a helicopter crash Thursday, authorities said.

The state public security helicopter crashed early Thursday morning near a hospital in Jesús María, Aguascalientes, killing state security chief Porfirio Sánchez Mendoza and four others, Aguascalientes Gov. María Teresa Jiménez said during a news conference.

news 15 hours ago

Russia Strikes Regions Across Ukraine, Targeting Energy Networks; Black Sea Grain Deal Extended

Puerto Rico 4 hours ago

US Customs and Border Protection Agent, Suspected Smuggler Killed in Shootout Off Puerto Rico Coast

Jiménez said preliminary information suggested the crash was an accident.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Sánchez Mendoza was arrested in February when the federal Attorney General’s Office opened a case against him for alleged torture, but he was released seven months later due to a lack of evidence and returned to his job.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Mexico
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us