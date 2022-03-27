Steph Curry Compares Stanford's Win to Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars Slap

Steph compares Stanford's win to Will Smith-Chris Rock slap originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

While the Warriors were on their way from Washington D.C. to Memphis, Tenn. on Sunday night, Steph Curry was back in the Bay Area celebrating Stanford's Elite Eight win over Texas in the NCAA Women's Tournament.

But Curry didn't just reference Stanford's win in his tweet. Oh no, he compared it to the biggest story of the night: Actor Will Smith slapping fellow actor Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

This was loud!!! Like that slap on that other channel ð https://t.co/y7dudEWsAQ — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 28, 2022

Rock was the host of the Oscars and made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. That led to Will Smith walking on stage and hitting Rock.

The wild moment at the Dolby Theater took over Twitter and Curry couldn't help but have his say on what happened.

Aside from the Smith-Rock incident, Curry has every reason to be happy Stanford is headed back to the Final Four. His family is extremely close with the family of Cardinal star Cameron Brink. Curry's mom, Sonya, was in attendance in at Spokane Arena in Washington and was sitting with the Brink family. Sonya Curry is Brink's godmother.

Stanford is awaiting its Final Four opponent, but if UConn beats NC State on Monday night, Curry will have a tough time deciding who to root for Friday in Minneapolis, MN.

While the Brinks are family for Curry, UConn star Azzi Fudd also is close with Steph and she is part of his Under Armour team.

