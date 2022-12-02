Steph Curry

Steph and Ayesha Curry Sell Atherton Home for $31M

By NBC Bay Area staff

Warriors star Steph Curry and entrepreneur Ayesha Curry have sold their Atherton mansion, just 3 years after moving in.

It went for $31 million. That's about what they paid for the four-bedroom estate.

The buyer is described in real estate circles as a Singapore billionaire.

The Curry family still lives in Atherton as they quietly bought a larger home for about the same amount recently.

The new home is 17,000 square feet and has seven bedrooms.

