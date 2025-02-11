Crime and Courts

Steve Bannon pleads guilty in New York ‘We Build the Wall' case

Under the terms of the plea agreement, the former Trump White House adviser will not be sentenced to any jail time.

By Adam Reiss and Dareh Gregorian | NBC News

Bannon
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of President Donald Trump, pleaded guilty Tuesday on a fraud charge in a case alleging he helped defraud donors who were giving money to build a wall at the southern U.S. border.

In exchange for the guilty plea, he agreed to a conditional discharge and waived his right to appeal. 

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Bannon was sentenced to three years conditional discharge. He will not be allowed to serve as an officer or director of a charity or any charitable organization in New York State or any fundraising or not for profit organizations in New York State. He will not be allowed to receive or hold assets for any charitable organizations.

He was originally charged in an indictment with six counts of money laundering, conspiracy, and a scheme to defraud. 

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us