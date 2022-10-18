There's still several days remaining in the "Geoffrey's Birthday" event as part of a Toys R Us pop-up inside all Macy's locations as part of a commemoration of the giraffe mascot's birthday.

The nine-day event runs from Oct. 15 through Oct. 23, with a different theme taking over the pop-up for each day of the event.

A store scavenger hunt, giveaways and other activities for the kids are part of each pop-up, with the theme of each day providing a unique twist on the fun of the event.

The event began this past Saturday with "Barbie Day", and was followed up by "Fisher-Price Day" and "Geoffrey's Birthday."

Tuesday marked National Geographic STEM Day at the Toys R Us pop-ups, which offer a mini Fools' Gold Dig Kit for kids to excavate a gem to bring home.

The following themed days are scheduled for the remainder of the event:

Wednesday, Oct. 19: Rainbow Loom Day

Thursday, Oct. 20: Play-Doh Day

Friday, Oct. 21: Pokémon Day

Saturday, Oct. 22: Lego Day

Sunday, Oct. 23: L.O.L. Surprise Day

A full list of the 15 Macy's locations in Illinois can be found here.