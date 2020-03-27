coronavirus stimulus

Stimulus Check Won’t Be in the Mail for Americans Owing Child Support

But back taxes or late student loan payments don't disqualify people from getting the full amount they're eligible for

Social Security COLA

The coronavirus relief bill that passed Congress on Friday includes direct cash payments to help people through the crisis — but one red flag that can cost otherwise eligible Americans money is owing past due child support, according to NBC News.

Owing back taxes or other debt to the government is not a problem, according to Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the chairman of the Finance Committee and a key author of the bill.

The legislation "turns off nearly all administrative offsets that ordinarily may reduce tax refunds for individuals who have past tax debts, or who are behind on other payments to federal or state governments, including student loan payments," Grassley wrote in a medium.com post.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Donald Trump 2 mins ago

Trump Issues Order in Effort to Force General Motors to Produce Ventilators Under Defense Production Act

Congress 13 hours ago

House OKs $2.2T Rescue Package for Virus-Ravaged Economy, Health System

"The only administrative offset that will be enforced applies to those who have past due child support payments that the states have reported to the Treasury Department," he continued.

Read more at NBC News.com.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus stimuluscoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us