Stranger charged with break-in, murder in slaying of Detroit synagogue leader

Police Chief James White said the suspect “came on our radar a few weeks ago” when investigators were trying to solve larcenies in the area

By Ed White | Associated Press

Detroit police officers work near the scene where Samantha Woll was found dead, Oct. 21, 2023.
Sarah Rice/AFP via Getty Images

Authorities filed a murder charge Wednesday in the October slaying of a Detroit synagogue leader, alleging that she was killed by a stranger who broke into her home.

There was not a “shred of evidence” that Samantha Woll was killed as a result of antisemitism or any hate crime, prosecutor Kym Worthy said.

A 28-year-old Detroit man was charged with murder and two other crimes. The Associated Press is not naming the suspect because it’s unclear if he has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf. The public defender's office did not immediately respond to whether it is representing the suspect or had comment on his case.

Woll, 40, was found dead outside her home east of downtown Detroit on Oct. 21, hours after returning from a wedding. Investigators believe she was attacked inside the residence.

“There are no facts to suggest this defendant knew Ms. Woll,” Worthy said.

Police said a person of interest was in custody over the weekend. A different person who had previously been taken into custody was released in November.

“This was an extraordinarily sad and tragic case," Worthy said. “This takes time. We never want to rush to judgment.”

Police Chief James White said the suspect “came on our radar a few weeks ago” when investigators were trying to solve larcenies in the area.

“This is not a case you can solve like on television,” White said. “Hours and hours of evidence, hours and hours of video, of phone work, seven days a week."

Woll was president of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue. Besides her work for the synagogue, Woll had worked for Democratic U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin and on the political campaign of state Attorney General Dana Nessel.

