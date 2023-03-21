Strong Earthquake Rattles Pakistan, Residents Flee Homes

A strong earthquake rattled Pakistan’s capital Islamabad and other parts of the country on Tuesday, sending panicked residents fleeing from their homes.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the center of the magnitude 6.5 quake was located 25 miles south-southeast of Jurm, Afghanistan in Afghanistan's Hindukush region.

The quake was felt across Pakistan. The country's meteorological office said the earthquake was a magnitude 7.7.

There were no immediate reports of damages or injuries.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

A man rescued from beneath the rubble in Turkey 261 hours after the earthquake hit, made his first phone call to his family after being pulled out and got some encouraging news.