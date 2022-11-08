Seattle

Student Dies in Seattle High School Shooting, Mayor Confirms

A suspect was arrested on a public bus about an hour after the shooting

A student was shot to death at a Seattle high school Tuesday morning, and police arrested a suspect on a public bus about an hour later, officials said.

The student died after being treated at a hospital, Mayor Bruce Harrell confirmed during an afternoon news conference. The victim was not identified, and police declined to say whether the suspect is also a student.

The shooting happened at Ingraham High School just before 10 a.m., Seattle police said. Officers entered the school, found one person shot provided aid until medics arrived.

Officers secured the school. The suspect was taken into custody by 11:10 a.m on a King County Metro bus, authorities said.

Students were released after talking with police. Seattle Public Schools canceled classes at the school Wednesday.

Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz said law enforcement officers arrived within four minutes of the report, and a team immediately went inside to provide emergency first aid to the victim. Medics with the Seattle Fire Department arrived to treat the victim within 10 minutes of the initial call, Diaz said.

Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Brent Jones said the shooting is believed to have been a “targeted attack.”

“We have no reason to believe this was part of a bigger plan,” Jones said.

Jones said that the police investigation would reveal more details about what happened in the coming days, but for now his priority “is to make sure the students and the families are safe.”

