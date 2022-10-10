Calls for Change After Another Reported Rape at Stanford University

Police are investigating the second reported rape in three months at Stanford University.

A woman says she was working in her office around 12:30 p.m. Friday when a man came in, grabbed her, dragged her into a basement and then raped her. It's not clear what building it happened in.

Police said the victim doesn't want to provide a statement at this time.

Michele Dauber, a Stanford law professor, has long been critical of the university's handling of sexual assault cases.

"We have similar rates of sexual violence, that is 40% of female undergrads, but we have much lower rates of reporting," she said. "Three percent or less is lower than many peer schools."

She believes students don't trust that the university will hold perpetrators accountable. Dauber has been pushing for more safety measures, too.

"I’ve urged Stanford to have increased security cameras outside buildings to help deter sexual assaults and to identify perpetrators when those assaults occur," she said. "I also think we should have panic buttons installed in offices."

She also worries about racial profiling from vague suspect descriptions given out in other cases.

In August, a woman said she was grabbed by a man she's seen on campus before, dragged into a bathroom and raped. It happened near Wilber Hall.

In that case, police say the victim also isn't ready to speak with them yet.

Students say it's clear something has to change on campus.

"The first thing [Stanford] can do is start improving their relations with reporting and fixing their abysmal Title IX reporting process," said Eva Jones with Sexual Violence Free Stanford.

NBC Bay Area on Monday asked Stanford officials questions, but they referred us back to the letter sent out on Saturday, explaining that police are investigating and "Our fervent, continuing goal is to provide care and support for survivors of sexual violence at Stanford, to hold perpetrators of sexual violence accountable, and to ensure a safe campus community that is free of violence."