Super Bowl

Super Bowl halftime performer charged for running on field with ‘Sudan and Free Gaza' flag

Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu, 41, turned himself in to authorities to face charges.

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Super Bowl halftime show performer was charged Thursday with two misdemeanors, about 4 1/2 months after he ran across the field at the Superdome waving a flag that included the words “Sudan and Free Gaza,” Louisiana State Police said.

Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu, 41, turned himself in to authorities to face of charges resisting a police officer and disturbing the peace by interrupting a lawful assembly, police said. He surrendered in coordination with his attorney and was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Nantambu revealed the flag and ran on the field during rapper Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance on Feb. 9. He was detained on the field after his demonstration but not charged. The NFL said at the time he would be banned for life from league stadiums and events.

According to a statement from police, Nantambu had been hired as an extra performer and “had permission to be on the field during the performance, but did not have permission to demonstrate as he did.”

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy thanked investigators for their work.

“We take any attempt to disrupt any part of an NFL game, including the halftime show, very seriously and are pleased this individual will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” McCarthy said in a statement.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Super BowlNFLGaza
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us