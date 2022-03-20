Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Hospitalized With Infection

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Friday evening after experiencing flu-like symptoms, the court announced Sunday.

Thomas underwent tests, was diagnosed with an infection and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics.

"His symptoms are abating, he is resting comfortably, and he expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two," according to a statement from the court. "Justice Thomas will participate in the consideration and discussion of any cases for which he is not present on the basis of the briefs, transcripts, and audio of the oral arguments."

