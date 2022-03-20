Clarence Thomas

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Hospitalized With Infection

Thomas is being treated with intravenous antibiotics

FILE - Associate Justice Clarence Thomas sits during a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, April 23, 2021. On Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, Georgia’s state Senate voted to erect a monument to U.S. Supreme Court Justice and Georgia native Thomas.
Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Friday evening after experiencing flu-like symptoms, the court announced Sunday.

Thomas underwent tests, was diagnosed with an infection and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics.

"His symptoms are abating, he is resting comfortably, and he expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two," according to a statement from the court. "Justice Thomas will participate in the consideration and discussion of any cases for which he is not present on the basis of the briefs, transcripts, and audio of the oral arguments."

A conservative Supreme Court Justice suggested that federal marijuana laws may no longer be necessary. Justice Clarence Thomas said "The federal government's current approach is a half-in, half-out regime that simultaneously tolerates and forbids local use of marijuana."

This is a developing story 

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Clarence ThomasUS Supreme Court
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us