Supreme Court Rejects Trump Request to Step Into Mar-a-Lago Case

The Supreme Court handed former President Donald Trump a loss Thursday in his dispute with the Justice Department over documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago residence, rejecting his request that a special master be allowed to review classified papers.
The justices denied Trump’s relatively narrow emergency request in a brief unsigned order. There were no noted dissents.
The decision does not affect the Justice Department’s access to the same documents as part of a criminal investigation.
