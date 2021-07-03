death penalty

Supreme Court Rules Against Inmate in Death Penalty Case

Justice Sonia Sotomayor said the majority’s decision continues a 'troubling trend in which this Court strains to reverse summarily any grants of relief to those facing execution'

Corte suprema mantiene restricciones para votación en Arizona y dictamina que no son discriminatorias
Getty Images

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled against an Alabama inmate whose lawyers argued that his trial counsel should have done more to try to show he is intellectually disabled and therefore he should be spared a death sentence.

In an unsigned 6-3 opinion, the conservative majority on Friday reversed an 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals finding and said that a state court had correctly rejected claims that Matthew Reeves had ineffective counsel at trial because they did not hire a neuropsychologist to present evidence he is intellectually disabled.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The three liberal justices dissented in the opinion. Justice Sonia Sotomayor, joined by Justice Elena Kagan, said the majority’s decision continues a “troubling trend in which this Court strains to reverse summarily any grants of relief to those facing execution.”

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Surfside 14 hours ago

Demolition Preparations Begin at Florida Condo

Tropical Storm Elsa 5 hours ago

Tropical Storm Watch Issued for Middle and Lower Florida Keys for Elsa

The majority said the 11th Circuit had misinterpreted the state court’s decision as applying a “blanket rule” that inmates will lose a claim of ineffective counsel if they don’t put their attorneys on the stand to be questioned about the decisions made at trial.

Instead, the state court made an analysis of Reeves’ case, they ruled.

In the state court proceeding, a defense expert testified Reeves was intellectually disabled, based on the theory that intelligence test scores get inflated over time and Reeves’ score should be adjusted downward into the 60s, justices wrote. A state expert testified Reeves was not intellectually disabled and noted that Reeves had a leadership role in a drug-dealing group and earned as much as $2,000 a week, according to the opinion.

Reeves was convicted of killing Willie Johnson in 1996 after Johnson towed Reeves’ broken-down car back to the city.

“In payment for this act of kindness, Reeves murdered Johnson, stole his money, and mocked his dying spasms,” justices wrote in the majority opinion.

Sotomayor in her dissent said the majority opinion was partly based on speculation about the strategy of the defense team.

“This Court has shown no such interest in cases in which defendants seek relief based on compelling showings that their constitutional rights were violated,” Sotomayor wrote.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

death penaltyU.S. Supreme Court
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us