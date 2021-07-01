Surfside Rescue Work Stalls Over Safety Concerns as Biden Arrives in South Florida

What to Know Concerns over the stability of the still standing portion of the collapsed Surfside condominium complex led to a halt in operations at the site early Thursday, officials said

The death toll rose to 18 while the number of residents unaccounted for stands at 145

Rescue crews and relatives of those still missing are scheduled to meet with President Joe Biden on Thursday

Concerns over the stability of the still standing portion of the collapsed Surfside condominium complex led to a halt in operations at the site early Thursday, officials said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

At a news conference Thursday morning, officials said the work on the site halted shortly after 2 a.m.

"We're doing everything we can to ensure that the safety of our first responders is paramount and continue our search and rescue operation as soon as it is safe to do so," Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky said the rescue work was halted after engineers discovered 6 to 12 inches of movement in a large column hanging from the structure that could fall and cause damage to the support columns in the sub-terrain garage area, as well as slight movement in concrete floor slabs on the south side of the structure near north and south corner of building that could cause additional failure of the building.

The halt came as rescue crews and relatives of those still missing are scheduled to meet with President Joe Biden on Thursday, while the death toll from the tragedy stood at 18 but was expected to rise.

Alan Cominsky spoke with the media about the decision to halt their search and rescue mission overnight

Biden and first lady Jill Biden, who left Washington early Thursday, planned to thank first responders and search and rescue teams. They also planned to meet with the families of victims, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

At a meeting Thursday morning, Biden spoke with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who thanked the president for the federal support in the aftermath.

"You recognized the severity of this tragedy from day one and you’ve been very supportive," DeSantis said.

Biden said his administration would continue to help in any way they can and mentioned that the federal government could pay for the rescue operations.

“I think I have the power…to pick up 100% of the cost,” Biden said. "We're not going anywhere."

The president's visit comes a week after Champlain Towers South, a 12-story beachfront condominium building in Surfside, suddenly came crashing down, leaving a pancaked rubble.

Search crews going through the ruins found the remains of six people Wednesday, bringing the number of confirmed dead to 18. The number of residents unaccounted for stands at 145.

Levine Cava said during a Wednesday evening briefing that two children were among the dead. Sisters Lucia Guara, 10, and Emma Guara, 4, were recovered Wednesday, as well as their mother, 42-year-old Anaely Rodriguez, who is also known as Ana Guara. The remains of their father, Marcus Guara, 52, were pulled from the rubble Saturday.

During a meeting with families Wednesday, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Ray Jadallah said officials are concerned about the stability of the portion of the building that was still standing.

“What we know is that the columns on the east side of the building are kind of, of concern, not compromised, but just right now of concern," Jadallah said. “Hypothetically, worst-case scenario: If these columns are truly really bad, we are worried they could collapse right back into the parking garage.”

Families were asking if they could add tensions rods but he said structural engineers say that is not possible.

A team of technical experts from the federal government and outside specialists are going to gather building material samples and study soil conditions in order to determine the engineering reasons behind the collapse.

Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke Thursday near the site of the June 24th tragedy with the latest update.

The team assembled by the National Institute of Standards and Technology will gather evidence and analyze data in order to determine the cause of the collapse. Team members also will evaluate whether building codes, standards and practices need to be changed.

A 2018 engineering report found that the building's ground-floor pool deck was resting on a concrete slab that had “major structural damage” and needed extensive repairs. The report also found “abundant cracking" of concrete columns, beams and walls in the parking garage.

Just two months before the building came down, the president of its board wrote a letter to residents saying that structural problems identified in the 2018 inspection had “gotten significantly worse” and that major repairs would cost at least $15.5 million. With bids for the work still pending, the building suddenly collapsed last Thursday.