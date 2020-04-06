coronavirus

Surgeon General, Trump Sound Alarm as U.S. Cases Top 300,000

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from around the world.

In this file photo, Vice Admiral Jerome Adams, U.S. Surgeon General, second left, speaks as U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, right, Deborah Birx, coronavirus response coordinator, second right, and Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), listen during a news conference in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, March 9, 2020.
Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg

Surgeon General Jerome Adams calls on U.S. governors who have not issued statewide stay-at-home orders to at least "give us a week" of restrictions, as health officials warn of a massive rise of coronavirus cases and deaths, NBC News reported

On Sunday the surgeon general said this week will be "our Pearl Harbor moment." This comes after President Donald Trump said "there will be a lot of death" as the U.S. faces its "toughest week" in fighting against the pandemic.

As of Sunday, the total cases in the U.S. rose to 333,000, with the total number of deaths at more 9,000 according to the NBC News tally. Globally the death toll is more than 65,000 according to John Hopkins University.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

New York 9 hours ago

US Coronavirus Updates: Trump Adviser Touts Unproven Virus Treatment; Active Duty Infections Top 1K

stimulus checks 6 hours ago

Falling Through the Cracks: Many Americans Won’t Get Coronavirus Checks

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us