Surgeon General, Trump Sound Alarm as U.S. Cases Top 300,000

Surgeon General Jerome Adams calls on U.S. governors who have not issued statewide stay-at-home orders to at least "give us a week" of restrictions, as health officials warn of a massive rise of coronavirus cases and deaths, NBC News reported

On Sunday the surgeon general said this week will be "our Pearl Harbor moment." This comes after President Donald Trump said "there will be a lot of death" as the U.S. faces its "toughest week" in fighting against the pandemic.

As of Sunday, the total cases in the U.S. rose to 333,000, with the total number of deaths at more 9,000 according to the NBC News tally. Globally the death toll is more than 65,000 according to John Hopkins University.

