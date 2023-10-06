You might find yourself saying you were "today years old" after finding out you're actually supposed to eat kiwi skin.

The little green fruit is typically consumed by cutting it open and scooping out the fruit or peeled entirely, leaving the skin behind. But did you know the fuzzy peel is actually edible and packed with nutrients?

"Wednesday" star Jenna Ortega shocked fans when she shared a video of herself eating a kiwi like an apple in a Sept. 25 Instagram story.

One Twitter user wrote, "just got traumatised by the way jenna ortega eats kiwis."

Another penned, "Just watched jenna ortega [SIC] eat a kiwi like an apple and i wish I could go back to when I didn’t know it existed."

While some may find the fuzzy texture of kiwi skin to be off-putting, it's high in Vitamin C and dietary fiber, which are beneficial for your health.

According to WebMD, every part of a kiwi is edible from its camel-colored, fuzzy covering to its bright green flesh and tiny black seeds.

Kiwis are rich in antioxidants that combat inflammation and reduce the risk of stroke and heart disease. They contain roughly 230% of the daily recommended intake of Vitamin C, providing immune support.

The skin itself contains high amounts of dietary fiber which is good for digestive health.

Now you know. Next time, skip the peeler and take a big 'ole bite out of that kiwi like Ortega.