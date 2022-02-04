Suspect Arrested in SoFi Stadium Attack That Left Bay Area Man in a Coma

A suspect has been arrested in the attack on a Bay Area man at SoFi Stadium during last Sunday's NFC Championship Game, the mayor of Inglewood confirmed to KNBC in Los Angeles early Friday morning.

The unidentified man was arrested in Montebello after Inglewood police had determined his identity, Mayor James Butts said. The victim, Oakland's Daniel Luna has been in a medically induced coma at a Southern California hospital since the assault.

Police reportedly spoke with the suspect on the phone prior to his arrest, Butts confirmed in a text response to inquiries from KNBC Los Angeles.

No further details were immediately available about the suspect.

Luna, 40, remains in a medically induced coma after he was punched in the parking lot outside the stadium Sunday. The arrest comes after Butts announced Thursday that surveillance video of the fight showed the suspect interacting with someone in a vehicle that police were able to identify.

The mayor said the surveillance video was blurry, but he watched it and said it shows Luna wearing a 49ers jersey and the suspect in a Rams jersey. He said the altercation between the two men lasted only about 5 seconds.