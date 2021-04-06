Navy Medic Killed at Fort Detrick After Wounding 2 in Md. Shooting

A Navy medic shot and critically wounded two people at an office park in Frederick, Maryland, on Tuesday, then fled to a nearby Army base where he was fatally shot by personnel there, authorities said.

The suspected gunman, identified by the U.S. Navy as hospital corpsman, entered a business at the Riverside Tech Park, causing people inside to flee, but it was unclear if the shooting took place inside or outside, Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando said.

After the shooting, the 38-year-old unidentified suspect drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick and was shot by base personnel, Lando said at a news conference.

The U.S. Navy released an initial statement saying there was an “active shooter incident” at Fort Detrick “involving U.S. sailors” and that the shooter, a Navy medic assigned to the base, was killed. Fort Detrick officials later confirmed that the man who was killed on base was the same person who shot the two people at the business park.

The two people who were shot at the business park were critically wounded and flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, Lando said.

Jeremy Mutschler, director of marketing for Nicolock Paving Stones, said that his understanding is that the shooting happened near the company’s Frederick location but not at the business itself.

“One of the victims who was wounded entered our facility looking for help and we were able to assist and call the authorities,” said Mutschler, who is based in New York.

Fort Detrick spokeswoman Lanessa Hill said the gunman drove through a gate at an entrance to the base before base personnel confronted him on a road.

“It wasn’t that long before he came through the gate. Not even a quarter of a mile,” Hill said. She said Frederick police had given them advance notice, "so we knew that we was out there.”

Fort Detrick is a U.S. Army base in Frederick that is home to the military’s flagship biological defense laboratory and several federal civilian biodefense labs.

Lando called the shootings “very tragic.”

“It’s happening too frequently. Every time we turn on the TV we’re seeing something like this happening. And now it’s happening in our backyards.”