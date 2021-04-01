Tennessee

Suspect in 5 Shootings Found Dead in Nashville Hotel Room

Marshals went to the La Quinta hotel to arrest Tucker on charges that he killed three people and wounded two others

The La Quinta in Nashville where Michael Tucker was found dead.
WSMV

A suspect in the shooting of five people in Tennessee fired shots at U.S. marshals who went to a Nashville hotel to arrest him Thursday before he was found dead inside a room, authorities said.

Michael Lynn Tucker, 48, died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after police breached the room's door and used a drone to look inside, Metro Nashville police spokeswoman Kris Mumford said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Marshals went to the La Quinta hotel to arrest Tucker on charges that he killed three people and wounded two others in a shooting in a Memphis neighborhood Friday, Mumford said. Tucker was placed on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s most-wanted list after the Memphis shooting.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

George Floyd 15 hours ago

Chauvin Trial: George Floyd's Girlfriend Recalls Couple's 1st Meeting, Addiction Struggles

Joe Biden 3 hours ago

At 1st Cabinet Meeting, Biden Says Team ‘Looks Like America'

As marshals approached the hotel room Thursday morning, he fired three shots at them, Mumford said. No one was hit, and marshals did not return fire, she said.

SWAT negotiators tried to make contact with Tucker, but he did not respond. Police entered the room several hours after the first arrest attempt.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

TennesseeNashvilleMemphis
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us