Suspect in Beverly Hills Synagogue Vandalism Is Arrested in Hawaii

Anton Nathaniel Redding, 24, of Millersville, Pennsylvania, was arrested in Kona

Beverly Hills Police Department via AP

A Pennsylvania man accused in the recent vandalism of a Beverly Hills synagogue was arrested in Hawaii and is being charged under a hate crime enhancement, NBC News reported Wednesday, citing police.

Anton Nathaniel Redding, 24, of Millersville, Pennsylvania, was arrested in Kona and is being held without bail pending an extradition hearing to send him to Southern California, Beverly Hills police said in a statement.

He was identified Tuesday as a suspect after a review of video and other evidence in the vandalism at the Nessah Synagogue, which happened Saturday.

Furniture was overturned and several Jewish relics were damaged, but the synagogue's main scrolls were unharmed, police have said.

