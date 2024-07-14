The FBI has identified the suspect who made an assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

The gunman, who died at the scene, was identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office confirmed to NBC News on Sunday morning.

The Secret Service said it "neutralized" the shooter seconds after he fired from an elevated position outside the venue.

Previously the FBI had said they were close to identifying the shooter using DNA, biometrics and photographs after his body was found not carrying an identification.

"The shooter has been tentatively identified," state police Lt. Col. George Bivens said. "It’s a matter of doing biometric confirmations."

One spectator was killed and two others were critically injured in the shooting, the FBI said. Two other attendees were injured. Their identities are being withheld pending family notification.

Trump, meanwhile, was shot in the ear but is expected to be fine, the Secret Service said on Saturday.

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act,” spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement. “He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility."

The Trump campaign has set up a GoFundMe for the family of the victims, a campaign source told NBC News.

Records from the Federal Elections Commission list a man matching the suspect's name and birth date as a registered Republican, though it was unclear when the records were created.

Witness share what they saw at the Donald Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, as former President Trump was rushed off stage after apparent gunshots were fired.

FEC records also list a man with the same name as having donated $15 to ActBlue, a political action committee backing Democrats in June 2021, NBC News reported.

Officials also asked the attendees of the event and the general public to contact the FBI by phone at 800-call-FBI or online via FBI.gov/butler for any information about the shooter or the shooting.

Investigators are still working to identify the shooter's motive and the investigation remains active and ongoing, the FBI said in a statement.