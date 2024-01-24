Willimantic

Connecticut SWAT detective praised for helping baby found in home during drug search

The baby was unharmed during the incident and was later on reunited with his family

By Lia Holmes

Willimantic Police

In a remarkable display of selflessness, SWAT Detective John Dorias helps a baby he found during a search for drugs and firearms in Willimantic.

During the house search on Tuesday, Dorias, who works for the Meriden Police Department, came across an infant who was left alone at the home.

He immediately prepared a bottle for the baby and took him into his police vehicle for safety.

The Willimantic Police Department congratulated Dorias for exemplifying their mission to protect and serve the community.

"Compassion is characterized by the desire to take action to help another person," the police department said.

