It’s Taylor Swift’s world, and the MTV Video Music Award nominations are the latest proof.

“The Tortured Poets Department” singer once again tops the VMA noms with 10 — eight for her “Fortnight” music video and nods in the artist of the year and best pop categories. She’s followed by her “Fortnight” collaborator Post Malone, who is nominated along with Swift eight times and earned his ninth nom for his country hit “I Had Some Help,” featuring Morgan Wallen.

Rounding out the artist of the year category nominees announced Tuesday are Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Eminem, Sabrina Carpenter and SZA.

Swift took home nine VMAs last year, bringing her total to an impressive 23. That places her just behind Beyoncé, who has 28 (two with Destiny’s Child) and just ahead of Madonna, who has 20 awards, and Lady Gaga, who has 19.

The 2024 MTV VMAs will air live on Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Grande, Carpenter and Eminem are tied with six nods; Megan Thee Stallion and SZA have five each. Blackpink's LISA, Olivia Rodrigo and Teddy Swims follow with four nominations.

This year marks 29 first-time nominees, which include Wallen, Carpenter and Swims as well as Benson Boone and Tyla — the latter boast three nominations each.

Also nominated for the first time in 2024 are Chappell Roan, Coco Jones, Gracie Abrams, Jelly Roll, Jessie Murph, LE SSERAFIM, Morgan Wallen, Rauw Alejandro, RAYE, Sexyy Red, Shaboozey, Tyla, Tyler Childers, Victoria Monet and more.

The VMAs will be held at the UBS Arena on New York's Long Island. Fan voting begins online Tuesday across 15 gender-neutral categories and ends Aug. 30.

Voting in the best new artist category will remain active throughout the show.

Here's the full list:

Video of the Year

Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records

Billie Eilish – “LUNCH” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat – “Paint The Town Red” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

SZA – “Snooze” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande – Republic Records

Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment

Eminem – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Sabrina Carpenter – Island

SZA – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Taylor Swift – Republic Records

Song of the Year

Beyoncé – “TEXAS HOLD 'EM” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

Jack Harlow – “Lovin On Me” – Generation Now / Atlantic Records

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang, under exclusive license to Interscope Records

Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” – Island

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records

Teddy Swims – “Lose Control” – Warner Records

Best New Artist

Benson Boone – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records

Chappell Roan – Island

Gracie Abrams – Interscope Records

Shaboozey – American Dogwood / EMPIRE

Teddy Swims – Warner Records

Tyla – Epic Records

MTV Push Performance of the Year

August 2023: Kaliii – “Area Codes" – Atlantic Records

September 2023: GloRilla – "Lick or Sum" – CMG / Interscope Records

October 2023: Benson Boone – "In The Stars" – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records

November 2023: Coco Jones – "ICU" – Def Jam

December 2023: Victoria Monét – "On My Mama" – Lovett Music / RCA Records

January 2024: Jessie Murph – "Wild Ones" – Columbia Records

February 2024: Teddy Swims – "Lose Control" – Warner Records

March 2024: Chappell Roan – "Red Wine Supernova" – Island

April 2024: Flyana Boss – "yeaaa" – vnclm_/ Atlantic Records

May 2024: Laufey – "Goddess" – Laufey / AWAL

June 2024: LE SSERAFIM – "EASY" – SOURCE MUSIC / Geffen Records

July 2024: The Warning – "Automatic Sun" – Lava / Republic Records

Best Collaboration

Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy “ – OVO / Republic Records

GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – “Wanna Be” – CMG / Interscope Records

Jessie Murph ft. Jelly Roll – “Wild Ones” – Columbia Records

Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Geffen Records

Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help” – Mercury / Republic / Big Loud

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records

Best Pop

Camila Cabello – Geffen / Interscope Records

Dua Lipa – Warner Records

Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records

Sabrina Carpenter – Island

Tate McRae – RCA Records

Taylor Swift – Republic Records

Best Hip-Hop

Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy “ – OVO / Republic Records

Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

GloRilla – “Yeah Glo!” – CMG / Interscope Records

Gunna – “fukumean” – Young Stoner Life Records / 300 Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions

Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti – “FE!N” – Cactus Jack / Epic Records

Best R&B

Alicia Keys – “Lifeline” – AK Records, under exclusive license to gamma.

Muni Long – “Made For Me” – Def Jam

SZA – “Snooze” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Tyla – “Water” – FAX Records / Epic Records

USHER, Summer Walker, 21 Savage – “Good Good” – mega / gamma.

Victoria Monet – “On My Mama” – Lovett Music / RCA Records

Best Alternative

Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things” – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records

Bleachers – “Tiny Moves” – Dirty Hit

Hozier – “Too Sweet” – Columbia Records

Imagine Dragons – “Eyes Closed” – KIDinaKorner / Interscope Records

Linkin Park – “Friendly Fire” – This Compilation / Warner Records

Teddy Swims – “Lose Control (Live)” – Warner Records

Best Rock

Bon Jovi – “Legendary” – Island

Coldplay – “feelslikeimfallinginlove” – Atlantic Records

Green Day – “Dilemma” – Reprise Records / Warner Records

Kings of Leon – “Mustang” – Capitol Records

Lenny Kravitz – “Human” – 2024 Roxie Records Inc. under exclusive license to BMG Rights Management GmbH

U2 – “Atomic City” – Interscope Records

Best Latin

Anitta – “Mil Veces” – Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Bad Bunny – “MONACO” – Rimas Entertainment

KAROL G – “MI EX TENÍA RAZÓN” – Bichota / Interscope Records

Myke Towers – “LALA” – Warner Music Latina

Peso Pluma & Anitta – “BELLAKEO” – Double P Records

Rauw Alejandro – “Touching The Sky” – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment

Shakira & Cardi B – “Puntería” – Sony Music US Latin

Best Afrobeats

Ayra Starr ft. Giveon – “Last Heartbreak Song” – Mavin / Republic

Burna Boy – “City Boys” – Spaceship / Bad Habit / Atlantic Records

Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay – “Sensational” – Chris Brown Entertainment / RCA Records

Tems – “Love Me JeJe” – Since '93 / RCA Records

Tyla – “Water” – FAX Records / Epic Records

USHER, Pheelz – “Ruin” – mega / gamma.

Best K-Pop

Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Geffen Records

LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloud Co. / RCA Records

NCT Dream – “Smoothie” – SM Entertainment / Virgin Music Group

NewJeans – “Super Shy” – ADOR / Geffen Records

Stray Kids – “LALALALA” – JYP Entertainment / Imperial / Republic Records

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Deja vu” – BIGHIT MUSIC / IMPERIAL / Republic Records

Video for Good

Alexander Stewart – “if only you knew” – FAE grp

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For (From The Motion Picture “Barbie”)” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Coldplay – “feelslikeimfallinginlove” – Atlantic Records

Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll – “Best For Me” – Twenty Nine Music Group

RAYE – “Genesis.” – Human Re Sources

Tyler Childers – “In Your Love” – Hickman Holler Records / RCA Records

Best Direction

Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records – Directed by Christian Breslauer

Bleachers – “Tiny Moves” – Dirty Hit – Directed by Alex Lockett & Margaret Qualley

Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Directed by Rich Lee

Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions – Directed by Daniel Iglesias Jr.

Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please” – Island – Directed by Bardia Zeinali

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift

Best Cinematography

Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records - Cinematography by Anatol Trofimov

Charli xcx – “Von dutch” – Atlantic Records - Cinematography by Jeff Bierman

Dua Lipa – “Illusion” – Warner Records - Cinematography by Nikita Kuzmenko

Olivia Rodrigo – “obsessed” – Geffen Records - Cinematography by Marz Miller

Rauw Alejandro – “Touching The Sky” – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment - Cinematography by Camilo Monsalve

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records - Cinematography by Rodrigo Prieto

Best Editing

Anitta - “Mil Veces” – Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment – Editing by Nick Yumul

Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records – Editing by Luis Caraza Peimbert

Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Editing by David Checel

LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloud Co. / RCA Records – Editing by Nik Kohler

Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” – Island – Editing by Jai Shukla

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Editing by Chancler Haynes

Best Choreography

Bleachers – Tiny Moves – Dirty Hit – Choreography by Margaret Qualley

Dua Lipa – “Houdini” – Warner Records – Choreography by Charm La'Donna

LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloud Co. / RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead

Rauw Alejandro – “Touching The Sky” – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment – Choreography by Felix ‘Fefe’ Burgos

Tate McRae – “Greedy” – RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead

Troye Sivan – “Rush” – Capitol Records – Choreography by Sergio Reis, Mauro Van De Kerkhof

Best Visual Effects

Ariana Grande – “the boy is mine” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Digital Axis

Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Synapse Virtual Production, Louise Lee, Rich Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Post

Justin Timberlake – “Selfish” – RCA Records – “Selfish” – RCA Records – Visual Effects by Candice Dragonas

Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions – Visual Effects by Mathematic

Olivia Rodrigo – “get him back!” – Geffen Records – Visual Effects by Cooper Vacheron, Preston Mohr, Karen Arakelian, Justin Johnson

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Parliament

Best Art Direction

Charli XCX – “360” Art Direction by Grace Surnow

LISA - “Rockstar” Art Direction by Pongsan Thawatwichian

Megan Thee Stallion - “BOA” Art Direction by Brittany Porter

Olivia Rodrigo – “bad idea right?” Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins

Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please” Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” Art Direction by Ethan Tobman