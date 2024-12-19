Crime and Courts

TD Bank teller stole more than $180,000 from customer accounts, federal prosecutors say

Aut was released on conditions following an initial appearance in federal court in Boston

A former bank teller is accused of embezzling more than $180,000 from customer accounts, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Thursday.

Derek Aut, 28, a Saugus, Massachusetts, resident, was arrested Wednesday. Prosecutors say Aut was working as a teller at TD Bank when he stole money from two customer accounts. One of the victims noticed the missing money, prosecutors say, and Aut then tried to cover it up by moving money from the other victim's account. The total amount Aut allegedly stole is more than $180,000.

The U.S. Attorney did not identify which bank location was involved, saying the bank is considered a victim in the case. NBC10 Boston has reached out to TD Bank for a statement.

Aut is charged with embezzlement by a bank employee. If convicted, he faces a sentence of up to 30 years in prison, five years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.

Aut was released on conditions following an initial appearance in federal court in Boston.

