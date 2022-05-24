Uvalde school shooting

Teacher Killed in Texas Mass Shooting Identified as Eva Mireles

Her aunt said Mireles had been a teacher for 17 years.

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A teacher killed in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday was identified as Eva Mireles.

Lydia M. Delgado, Mireles' aunt, confirmed that she had died in the attack on Robb Elementary School. Delgado said Mireles had been a teacher for 17 years. Officials said late Tuesday that another teacher also was killed.

Mireles was “very loved” and an avid hiker who took pride in teaching mostly students of Latino heritage, Delgado told The New York Times. “She was the fun of the party.”

Mireles taught 4th grade at Robb, according to the Uvalde schools website.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
“We do know that there are parents who have lost children,” Vice President Kamala Harris said Tuesday. “Enough is enough. As a nation, we have to have the courage to take action.”

An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at Robb Elementary, killing at least 19 children as he went from classroom to classroom, officials said. The attacker was killed by law enforcement.

In a statement to KSAT, Delgado said she was "furious that these shooting continue, these children are innocent, rifles should not be easily available to all."

This article tagged under:

Uvalde school shootingeva mireles
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us