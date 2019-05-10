Teen Parents, Grandmother of Abandoned Baby Charged

The teenage parents and grandmother of a newborn baby thought to have been abandoned in a Chicago alley were charged early Friday, according to police. Chris Hush reports.

The teenage parents and grandmother of a newborn baby thought to have been abandoned in a Chicago alley were charged early Friday, according to police.

A 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy were identified as the baby's parents and each charged with one felony count of first-degree attempted murder, Chicago police said in a statement. They were not identified, as they were charged as juveniles.

Karla L. Antimo, 37, was identified as the newborn's grandmother and charged with one felony count of disorderly conduct in making a false report of an offense, authorities said.

According to police, the girl gave birth on Tuesday and wrapped the newborn boy in a towel, placing him on top of a garbage can in an alley in the 3500 block of North Pulaski Road in the South Old Irving Park neighborhood on the city's Northwest Side.

The 17-year-old boy then went to the alley, put the baby and towel into a bag and called Antimo, authorities said.

Antimo took the newborn to a Chicago firehouse in the 1700 block of North Pulaski Road in the city's Hermosa neighborhood, according to police, who said there she reported finding the baby at around 3:30 p.m. on top of a garbage can in a nearby alley in the 1700 block of North Keystone Avenue.

Paramedics took the baby to Norwegian American Hospital in critical condition just after 4 p.m., officials said. The baby was "crying and kicking," according to a fire department spokesman, and his condition was upgraded to stable before he was then transferred to Lurie Children's Hospital.

Police said Thursday that a 16-year-old girl came forward the previous night and had been positively identified as the mother of the child. On Friday, officials said Antimo admitted during the investigation that she was the grandmother of the newborn. All three were expected to appear in court Friday.

The newborn was the first baby to be illegally abandoned in Illinois this year, according to Dawn Geras, who lobbied to pass Illinois' "Safe Haven" law.

Under the law, infants 30 days or younger may be dropped off with no questions asked at a hospital, fire or police station, according to the state's Department of Child and Family Services.