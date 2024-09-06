social media

Telegram CEO makes first public comments since French authorities targeted him and his app

In a Telegram post, he defended himself against the French judicial investigation, suggesting that he personally shouldn't have been targeted.

By The Associated Press

Telegram app
Silas Stein/picture alliance via Getty Images

Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov is promising stepped-up efforts to fight criminality on the messaging app, his first public comments since French authorities handed him preliminary charges for allegedly allowing the platform's use for criminal activity.

“Using laws from the pre-smartphone era to charge a CEO with crimes committed by third parties on the platform he manages is a misguided approach,” the post said. “Building technology is hard enough as it is. No innovator will ever build new tools if they know they can be personally held responsible for potential abuse of those tools.”

While insisting that Telegram is not “some sort of anarchic paradise,” Durov said surging numbers of Telegram users “caused growing pains that made it easier for criminals to abuse our platform.”

“That’s why I made it my personal goal to ensure we significantly improve things in this regard. We’ve already started that process internally, and I will share more details on our progress with you very soon," he said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

social media
