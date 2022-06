The last freeway exits before drivers reach the U.S.-Mexico border will have temporary closures this week during daytime hours, Cal Trans announced.

The agency said the “last USA exit” ramps for Interstates 5 and 805 will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday. During these closures, wrong-way driver infrastructure will be installed and upgraded to increase safety on the freeways.

Caltrans published an image of a detour drivers can use during the closures:

