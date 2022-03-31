danbury

10 Students Allegedly Ingest Chocolate With THC at Connecticut Middle School

getty images

Ten students at Rogers Park Middle School in Danbury, Connecticut reportedly went to a school nurse Thursday, feeling sick after allegedly ingesting chocolate that contained THC.

According to the Danbury Police Department, the chocolate that officials believe contains THC has been recovered by investigators who will attempt to identify its contents.

Police said the students responsible for distributing the chocolate have been identified and interviewed by school administrators.

Other than being treated by the school nurse, police said they didn't receive any information that indicates the 10 students will need further medical attention.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

danburyTHCRogers Park Middle School
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us