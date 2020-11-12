Tennessee

Tennessee Man Wrongfully Convicted in Murder Freed After 14 Years

Joseph Webster's lifetime sentence was vacated Tuesday after new DNA evidence and witness testimony were uncovered, along with recanted testimony from the first trial.

By WSMV

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A Tennessee man who was wrongfully convicted in a murder and spent 14 years in prison has finally been freed, NBC affiliate WSMV reports.

Webster was accused of the 1998 murder of Leroy Owens and was sent to prison in 2006 after being found guilty.

He was released from the Davidson County jail where he embraced his mother, sons, and other family members in an emotional reunion.

“Oh God is good Joseph. You home baby. Oh lord have mercy,” Webster’s mother said.

She became so overcome with emotion that she needed to be carried to her car, WSMV reports.

“I just want to enjoy my family, make time with my family. I missed a lot of their life. I just want to give it back to them,” Webster said.

This article tagged under:

TennesseeWrongful Conviction
