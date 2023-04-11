covid-19 vaccine

Tennessee Nurse Targeted by Anti-Vaccine Conspiracists Speaks Out

Tiffany Dover tried staying quiet but now says that only hurt

An image of Tiffany Dover. She has blonde hair, blue eyes, and is wearing a blue sweater against a sunset.
Stacy Kranitz for NBC News

As a front line worker, Tiffany Dover was one of the first people in the United States to receive a COVID vaccination.

And after the nurse fainted immediately afterward on that day in December 2020, she was turned into an anti-vaccine icon by conspiracists.

She remained quiet, hoping she could overcome false claims of her death, but now she's speaking out.

Read more at NBCNews.com.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

covid-19 vaccine
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us