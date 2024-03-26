A nearly decades-long saga for Attorney General Ken Paxton has come to an end. Special prosecutors informed a Harris County judge that they will drop criminal charges against the Texas attorney general as part of a deal.

Paxton's trial over these felony securities fraud charges, which started in Collin County more than nine years ago, was scheduled to take place in a few weeks. Now, that trial will not happen.

Lawyers for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton informed District Judge Andrea Beall of the resolution of Paxton's securities fraud case at a status conference on Tuesday morning. The agreement does not affect Paxton’s law license, and it would allow Paxton to avoid a public airing of evidence against him regarding the pay of special prosecutors, jurisdiction, and other disputes.

“The State approached us, and General Paxton is happy to agree to the terms of the dismissal," Paxton's attorney Dan Cogdell said. "The agreement allows him to get back to representing the citizens of the State of Texas. But let me be clear, at no time was he going to enter any plea bargain agreement or admit to conduct that simply did not occur. There is no admission of any wrongdoing on Ken’s part in the agreement because there was no wrongdoing on his part."

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

“I don’t think any of this would happen, but for the fact that he is the Attorney General.” defense attorney Dan Cogdell says of longstanding securities fraud charges against Ken Paxton. Notes the deal did not include admission of guilty. #txlege pic.twitter.com/p1kdISnrwe — Monica Madden (blue check) (@themonicamadden) March 26, 2024

Prosecutors charged Paxton for convincing investors to put their money into a McKinney technology company called Servergy without registering and without telling them he was getting a cut. One of the people Paxton was accused of defrauding was former state Rep. Byron Cook.

Paxton was charged with two counts of securities fraud and one count of not being registered as an investment adviser. He pleaded not guilty. The two securities fraud counts carried a potential sentence of up to 99 years in prison.

Paxton was also charged in a federal civil complaint filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over his work with Servergy. But a federal judge in March 2017 dismissed the complaint against him.

According to our NBC media partners at KPRC in Houston, the charges will be dropped in exchange for 100 hours of community service, 15 hours of legal education classes, and paying back the investors up to $300,000.

“I am grateful to reach this agreement, to get this matter behind me, so I can get back to the work representing the State of Texas,” Paxton said.

“Justice was not denied…the agreement we reached was not reached lightly” prosecutor Brian Wice says of the deal to end @KenPaxtonTX’s securities fraud case. #txlege pic.twitter.com/zReyV8rTVq — Monica Madden (blue check) (@themonicamadden) March 26, 2024

Paxton was first indicted in 2015. But the securities fraud case had been delayed for years during pre-trial disputes over trial location in the Dallas area or Houston, and payment for the state’s special prosecutors. The prosecutors argued most of those delays were caused by Paxton.

An attempt by Paxton’s lawyers to throw out the charges against him because the years of delay had violated his right to a speedy trial was denied by Beall last month.

The securities fraud case has hung over Paxton nearly his entire time in statewide office. Yet Paxton, 61, has shown remarkable political resilience, maintaining and growing strong support among GOP activists on the state and national level, including from former President Donald Trump.

The criminal charges are among the myriad legal troubles that have long dogged Paxton over his three terms as one of the nation’s highest-profile state attorneys general. He was acquitted last year during a historic impeachment trial in the Texas Senate over accusations that he misused his office to help a wealthy donor.

However, a federal investigation has been probing some of the same charges presented in his impeachment.

He is also fighting efforts by former top aides to make him testify in a whistleblower civil lawsuit that also includes allegations central to the impeachment.