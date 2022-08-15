Texas Child Protective Services Worker Fired After Telling 14-Year-Old Girl in Foster Care to Enter Sex Work

A Texas child protective services worker was fired this month after she was caught on video telling a 14-year-old girl she should consider sex work, state officials said Sunday.

The unidentified Texas Department of Family and Protective Services employee was dismissed after her conversation with the girl, who recorded the discussion while she was in foster care.

The video was first aired by KRIV-TV of Houston. The girl was being housed in a hotel before a foster family could be found. The video shows the girl asking the employee for food, then being encouraged by the employee to become a prostitute.

“The person in the video — who was employed as [child protective services] support staff — was dismissed from her position August 10,” agency spokeswoman Marissa Gonzales said in a statement.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.