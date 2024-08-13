Crime and Courts

Texas father charged after feeding gasoline to his 4-month-old, police say

Authorities said the infant was transferred to a medical facility in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for further treatment

A Lamar County man is behind bars after police said he purposefully tried to kill his 4-month-old son by making him drink gasoline.

Edgar Bridgemon, 24, is charged with attempted capital murder after admitting to authorities that he intentionally fed the baby gasoline to kill him, according to Paris, Texas police.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The police department said on Saturday, Aug. 10., officers responded to an assistance call from Paris Emergency Services in the 1300 block of Pine Bluff Street.

Upon arrival, police officers reported they discovered that Bridgemon made his infant son drink gas. The suspect allegedly tried to run away from an officer but was taken into custody a block away from the scene.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Bridgmon was arrested and booked into jail on his charges. Booking records show he is being held at the Lamar County Jail on a $255,000 bond.

The 4-month-old, who was initially rushed to Paris Regional Medical Center, was later transferred to another medical facility in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for further treatment, police said.

Paris, Texas, police are still investigating the incident.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us