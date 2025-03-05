Food & Drink

Where's the beef? Texas picks fight with New York over name of famed steak

The lieutenant governor of Texas has a bone to pick with New York.

By Gus Rosendale

It's a New York and Texas beef ... over beef. And at an iconic steakhouse where history is on the menu, NYC is not backing down.

Delmonico's in lower Manhattan opened in 1837, eight years before Texas became a state. Presidents dating back to Abraham Lincoln and generations of Hollywood stars have dined there. And the New York Strip has always been on the menu, because that's where it was first served up.

"Steak was popular back then — New York Strip, boneless ribeye. All staples on our menu," said Dennis Turcinovic, an owner and managing partner of the storied restaurant near William and Beaver Streets in the Financial District. "The name was coined here."

But in an era of proposed name changes, could the Lone Star State really take over the name of the longtime menu staple? One state lawmaker certainly thinks so.

Dan Patrick, the lieutenant governor of Texas, cited the large Texas cattle industry as a reason for changing the name of the popular cut — to the Texas strip.

"Just because a New York restaurant named Texas beef a New York Strip in the 19th century doesn’t mean we need to keep doing that," he wrote in a post on social media.

While Texas is a major source of beef, Delmonico's said it sources meat from various states and countries.

Delmonico's is widely believed to be the first fine dining restaurant in the country, perhaps the first to use the term "restaurant," the first to have printed menus, the first to allow single female diners, and the first place to offer popular dishes like eggs Benedict and baked Alaska.

But will it be the first to change the name of the New York strip? The answer comes in a New York minute.

"I think it's ridiculous. It's the New York strip. It will always be the New York strip. And good luck trying to change that," said Turcinovic.

