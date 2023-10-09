Texas' Ken Paxton plans to file criminal complaints against lawmakers who impeached him

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton plans to file criminal complaints against the House lawmakers who led his impeachment, alleging they doxxed him when they released documents that included his home address last week.

The news was first reported by the Daily Caller and local outlets including the Texas Tribune. Paxton reportedly plans to file criminal complaints in each of the House impeachment managers' eight home counties, citing a new anti-doxxing law that makes it illegal to release or leak personal information with the intent to harm them.

Paxton's office did not return a request for comment, though he shared the Daily Caller's tweet about the complaints on his X social media feed Monday.

NBC 5's Phil Prazan and The Dallas Morning News' Gromer Jeffers take a look at the aftermath and what's next for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton after his impeachment trial.

Paxton was impeached this spring over allegations of corruption and abuse of office; in September, he stood trial in the Senate, where he was acquitted on all charges in the court of impeachment. Last week, House impeachment managers released a large trove of documents they said had not been brought up in trial for reasons that included time constraints and procedural decisions. The documents reportedly included Paxton's home address before that was later redacted.

For more on this story go to NBCNews.com.