A Texas mother has been charged with aiding her son plot a terror attack against his middle school by buying him ammunition and tactical gear, police and court documents said.

Ashley Rosalinda Pardo, 33, was arrested Monday on one count of aiding in the commission of terrorism in San Antonio.

She allegedly dismissed her 13-year-old son's violent drawings and fascination with mass shootings, and went on to purchase him the alarming items, police said.

San Antonio Police on Thursday announced the son, a student at Jeremiah Rhodes Middle School in San Antonio, was arrested and charged with terrorism. He was not identified as he is a juvenile.

The boy first came to police attention after he drew disturbing, violent images of his school and “expressed a fascination with mass shootings,” in January, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told reporters in a news conference.

After that, police continuously met with him and his family, offering resources and services.

Months later in April, the boy was suspended for researching mass shootings on a school-issued computer. The day of his suspension, he attempted suicide, McManus said.

He attended an alternative school during his suspension. When he returned to Rhodes Middle School in May, the school increased security, and police maintained contact with the family.

On May 11, a family member saw the boy "hitting a live bullet with a hammer." The boy claimed to the relative “his mother bought him the bullet and tactical gear,” McManus said.

That family member was identified as the boy's grandmother, WOAI reported, citing the affidavit. The grandmother learned from the boy that Pardo had been taking her son to military surplus stores, and purchased military clothing including a tactical helmet, tactical vest and various handgun and rifle magazines — allegedly in exchange for babysitting his younger siblings, WOAI reported citing the affidavit.

The grandmother went through the child’s room and found the magazines loaded with ammunition, found an improvised explosive device made with a mortar-style firework, and a note on the kitchen table with references to mass shootings, terror attacks, white supremacy and Nazism, WOAI reported citing the affidavit.

The next day, Monday, the grandmother contacted police after finding the ammo.

The student arrived at Rhodes Middle School on Monday, wearing a mask and tactical gear but left shortly afterwards. Police said it's not clear if he was armed at that time.

After police received the tip, police got a warrant and located the juvenile “before anyone was harmed,” McManus said.

Pardo was arrested the same day.

McManus said that Pardo had been contacted previously by police, the school and child protective services, but "she appeared to be dismissive and unconcerned with her son’s behavior."

"Her behavior is not only dangerous, it’s abhorrent, especially as a parent,” McManus said.

Rhodes Middle School in San Antonio said in a statement that the student was arrested in connection with unspecified online comments.

“I want to inform you of an incident that involved a student. Our police department investigated a concern with some posts the student made online. The student was detained off-campus and is being charged with terrorism. Please know we take all potential threats seriously and act immediately to protect everyone in our care,” Principal Felismina Martinez wrote.

The boy remains in custody. Officials said this marks the first time someone has been charged with terrorism in Bexar County.

Pardo posted a surety bond of $75,000 on Tuesday. She does not have an attorney listed yet in court records. Pardo could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday.

She has not entered a plea and has a pre-indictment hearing set for July 17, online court records show.

Under her bail conditions, she must wear a GPS, remain in her home, submit to drug and alcohol testing weekly, and is ordered not to possess firearms.

