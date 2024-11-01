Texas

Texas police seeking person in Michael Myers mask spotted in area where man is fatally shot on Halloween

During the investigation, deputies learned the victim's estranged wife was murdered in August. That investigation is still open and active.

By Minyvonne Burke and Nicole Duarte | NBC News

File
File

A possible suspect wearing a Halloween Michael Myers mask was seen in the area of a Harris County, Texas, home where a man was found shot to death, authorities said Friday.

NBC News reports that the suspect has not yet been identified and no arrests have been made.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Deputies were called to a home on Hawks Nest Drive late Thursday night and found the victim, Eric Pait, lying in his garage unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Pait died at the scene.

During the investigation, deputies learned that Pait’s estranged wife was murdered in August. That investigation is still open and active, the sheriff’s office said Friday. Detectives are working to establish if both incidents are connected.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Authorities spoke with witnesses and viewed security videos from neighboring homes and learned that a possible suspect was seen walking in the area wearing a mask of Michael Myers, the fictional murderer from the "Halloween" movie series.

Two children were found unharmed in the home, the sheriff's office said. A family member had called 911 to report the shooting.

Witnesses said that someone in the Myers mask walked up to the victim while he was in his garage and started shooting, local news station KHOU reported.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News here:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Texas
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us