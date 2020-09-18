Ruth Bader Ginsburg

‘Thank You RGB': Appreciation for Ruth Bader Ginsburg Echoes Across Social Media

The Supreme Court Justice died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87

By Sarah Glover

An icon. The great equalizer. A trailblazer. A dissenter.

All words tweeted to describe Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg following news of her death on Friday.

Praise for Ginsburg's groundbreaking career and legacy was swift and seen across social media. Ginsburg, fondly known as the Notorious RGB, was thanked by actress Brie Larson, Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Barbra Streisand among others on Twitter.

"Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me. There will never be another like her. Thank you RGB," Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton tweeted.

Ginsburg is the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court. She was appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1993. She's a 1959 graduate of Columbia Law School. Well known for her work in women's right and equal opportunity, she argued six cases before the Supreme Court in the 1970s.

