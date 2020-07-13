The US Warns Citizens of ‘Arbitrary Detention' in China

What to Know The U.S. advisory was issued on Saturday and did not specify what prompted the alert.

“Exercise increased caution in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) due to arbitrary enforcement of local laws for purposes other than maintaining law and order. This arbitrary enforcement may include detention and the use of exit bans,” read the U.S. advisory.

The U.S. has asked its citizens to "exercise increased caution" in China due to a "heightened risk of arbitrary detention" — a claim slammed by Chinese state-backed media Global Times as a "blatant distortion of truth."

But it came amid worsening U.S.-China relations over a range of issues that include Beijing’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, Hong Kong, as well as alleged human rights violations by Chinese officials in Xinjiang and Tibet.

"U.S. citizens may be detained without access to U.S. consular services or information about their alleged crime," it added.

The advisory also said that U.S. citizens may be "subjected to prolonged interrogations and extended detention for reasons related to ‘state security'" and warned that they could be detained and/or deported "for sending private electronic messages critical of the PRC government."

Chinese state-backed publication, Global Times, citing a professor from the China Foreign Affairs University, accused the U.S. of hyping up fears of China and a "blatant distortion" on how Chinese authorities enforce the country’s laws. Global Times is a tabloid under the People’s Daily, which is the official newspaper of the Communist Party of China.

The report said foreigners will only be arrested on "solid evidence of illegal acts" and not "just for a few critical comments."

Relations between the U.S. and China have been at their worst in decades. But the U.S. is not alone in warning its citizens of the potential risk that laws may be arbitrarily applied within Chinese territory.

Last week, Australia advised its citizens not to travel to Hong Kong, and to reconsider their need to remain in the city, due to uncertainties surrounding the new national security law there. Hong Kong is a special administrative region of China.

This story first appeared on CNBC.com. More from CNBC: