The winning numbers for Saturday's $1.4 billion Powerball jackpot set to be drawn

The fifth-largest jackpot in U.S. history is set to be drawn Saturday night as the Powerball will hold its drawing after having 33 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

To win the jackpot, a player must have ticket with a set of numbers that match all five white ball numbers drawn, as well as the red Powerball number.

The jackpot increases each time a winner is not drawn, based on the number of tickets sold.

The $1.4 billion jackpot represents the payout option, which gives 30 payments over 29 years. The jackpot also comes with a $614 million lump-sum cash option.

Tickets are typically sold for $2 and can be bought in 45 states and D.C.

Drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m. ET. Make sure to check back here for the winning numbers once they are drawn.