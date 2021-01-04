These 4 Not Your Average Joe's Locations in Greater Boston Are Closing for the Winter

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A local chain of restaurants is temporarily shutting down five of its outlets, including four locations in the region.

According to a source, Not Your Average Joe's will be closing its restaurants in Arlington, Burlington, Methuen, and Randolph for the winter, with a post within The Arlington List Facebook group page indicating the Arlington location being one of five that will be doing so. Based on that post, it looks like the four outlets in the local area--along with another location in the Middle Atlantic states--hope to open sometime in April. It appears that other outlets locally, including in Acton, Norwell, Peabody, Waltham, Watertown and Westwood, will remain in operation, at least for now. (The chain confirms these closures on its website, with a note on each of the four locations saying that they "are temporarily closing our lower volume restaurants.")

The website for Not Your Average Joe's can be found at https://www.notyouraveragejoes.com/

by Marc Hurwitz

Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)