West Caldwell

NJ Family in Former Home of Supreme Court Justice Gets Deluge of Post-Roe Hate Mail

A video supposedly showing the home addresses of the five conservative Supreme Court Justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade includes an error that has caused days of undue trouble for one family

By Melissa Colorado

NBC Universal, Inc.

Hate mail intended for Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is ending up on the wrong doorstep in New Jersey.

Police in West Caldwell said a family with no ties to Alito is getting harassed, all because the Supreme Court justice used to live in their home 15 years ago.

The incidents stem from a six-second TikTok video that has caused days of headaches and paranoia for the family. The doxing video shows what are supposedly the home addresses of the five conservative Supreme Court Justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade.

However, in the case of Alito, his old address is listed — and police say the family that lives there now is paying the price.

"They have nothing to do with what’s going on and all this political stuff," said neighbor Alex Riebeling, who lives next door to the frustrated family. Police echoed what he said, that the family has no ties to Alito whatsoever.

Riebling says his mother had to recently evacuate their home after police showed up to investigate a suspicious package that was dropped off next door.

"I think it kind of sucks for them because the previous owners aren’t here anymore, they’re a new family," Riebeling said.

Justice Alito himself drafted the majority opinion to revoke the constitutional right to an abortion. Police said he moved out of West Caldwell after being confirmed to the Supreme Court in 2007.

The situation has gotten so tense for the homeowners that an officer has been stationed outside the house to make sure the family is not being harassed and that no suspicious packages are dropped off. In a Facebook post, the police department warned they will investigate and prosecute anyone who interferes with this family’s peace and quiet. 

