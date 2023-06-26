Three Camp Pendleton-based Marines killed in crash in Downey: USMC

Three Camp Pendleton-based Marines and a fourth person were killed in a crash Saturday morning in Downey, California, a base spokesperson confirmed.

California Highway Patrol officers responded at approximately 2:30 a.m. to southbound Interstate 605 and I-5 where they found the victims of the solo vehicle crash, CHP Officer Ramon Kendricks told City News Service.

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, the Los Angeles County coroner's office identified two of those killed as Daniel Nichols, 26, and Joshua Moore Jr., 27. The names of the others who died were withheld, pending notification of their relatives.

A Camp Pendleton spokesperson confirmed Monday night that three victims were active-duty Marines based in North San Diego County, but did not name them.

Two of the Marines were assigned to Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force and the third was assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, according to the spokesperson.

The crash closed several lanes of the southbound freeway while the CHP conducted its investigation of the crash.

The circumstances of the crash were under investigation.